The Caneyville City Commission appears set to lower the city’s property tax rates for 2023.
Thanks to a more than $2.6 million increase in Caneyville property values over the last year, the city will be able to set tax rates that will provide a 4% increase in revenue while also reducing the tax rates from last year.
In 2022, the city of Caneyville had $20,635,866 in taxable property values, and, in 2023, that amount increased to $23,311,056.
Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee said the city commission, during its regular Monday meeting, held the first reading of its 2023 property tax ordinance, which would set the tax rates for both real estate and tangible personal, inventory, non-commercial aircraft & watercraft at 24.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
According to Gootee, the proposed 4% revenue increase would result in an additional $2,000 in city revenue for the year.
Property tax rates in 2022 were 25.80 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate and 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible personal, inventory, non-commercial aircraft & watercraft.
The 2023 tax rate of 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles remains the same as last year.
Because the city is moving forward with tax rates that would result in a 4% increase in revenue, a public hearing will be held at the next Caneyville City Commission meeting on Sept. 11 before they are approved.
In other business, the city commission:
- Was informed that the Caneyville Fire Department had received a $5,000 donation from citizens Paul and Mona Quiggins to assist the department with updating its turnout gear.
- Discussed with American Legion representatives the process of establishing a veterans memorial in Caneyville. Gootee said the commission is eager to do so.
- Renewed the city’s vaccination contract with the Grayson County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.