A Caneyville man was killed in an accident involving three vehicles on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Monday afternoon.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville that resulted in the death of a Grayson County man on Monday around 12:10 p.m. CT.
The KSP’s preliminary investigation has indicated that a 2016 Ford F350, operated by 59-year-old Jeffery Hammonds, of Jackson, Tennessee, was traveling west on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville when the vehicle he was following abruptly changed lanes, revealing a 1996 Nissan pickup truck being operated by 49-year-old Barry Embry, of Caneyville.
According to a KSP press release, Embry was stopped in the slow lane behind a 1997 Ford Dump Truck in an attempt to offer visible protection for 45-year-old Corry Shadburn, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky. The dump truck had mechanical problems causing it to become disabled in the slow lane.
Hammonds was unable to avoid striking the rear of Embry’s truck, which, in turn, caused him to strike the rear of the dump truck.
Embry was pronounced deceased by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. Hammonds and Shadburn were not injured.
Senior Trooper Tyler Lynch is investigating and was assisted on scene by personnel from the KSP, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County Constable, Caneyville and Leitchfield fire departments, and Grayson County EMS.
