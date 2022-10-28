A Caneyville man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.
At approximately 7:58 p.m. on Sunday, Grayson County Central Dispatch received a call of a single-vehicle crash near the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road.
Upon Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Sgt. Nick Pruitt’s arrival, he discovered a deceased male underneath the vehicle.
According to a press release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Pruitt’s preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2005 Nissan passenger car had been southbound on Shrewsbury Road when it suddenly exited the right shoulder of the roadway for several feet before overcorrecting and crossing both lanes of travel.
The vehicle started to spin before striking a utility pole on the front passenger side, after which it flipped end over end, ejecting the operator.
The vehicle came to final rest upright with its operator underneath.
43-year-old Nicholas S. Mudd, of Caneyville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
The press release states that Mudd was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed appeared to have played a factor in the crash.
Toxicology results are pending.
Pruitt was assisted at the scene by the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County EMS, and other GCSO personnel.
