Audacy is proud to announce 100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM) morning show “The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo and Erik” is the winner of a 2023 ACM Radio Award, presented by the Academy of Country Music. This the second win for the show, heard weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CT in Houston, of the coveted “On-air Personality of the Year — Major Market” category.
Former Kentucky radio personality George Lindsey was one of the recipients of the award.
“Houston is one of the most competitive country markets and we’re so proud of the work George, Mo and Erik do to support our local community,” said Sarah Frazier, senior vice president and market manager, Audacy Houston. “This prestigious award is a testament to their hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to providing their listeners with an entertaining show to start their weekdays.”
The prestigious Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the world of radio broadcasting and unwavering dedication to community and country music.
“The Academy congratulates our ACM Awards radio winners for championing the artists that make up the soundtrack of Country fans’ lives,” said Damon Whiteside, chief executive officer, Academy of Country Music. “Country radio has always been and continues to be one of the most important ways for today’s favorite artists to connect with fans, and for fans to find up-and-coming acts to fall in love with. We celebrate these stellar Country Radio Personalities”.
Winners were celebrated during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11.
