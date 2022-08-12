The Caneyville City Commission on Monday evening raised the city’s sewer rates effective Sept. 1.
The commission held the second and final reading of Caneyville’s ordinance amending the city sewer rates during its regular meeting on Monday.
Per the ordinance, sewer charges consist of a monthly base charge depending on the size of the water meter serving the premises or quantity of use, plus a treatment charge per 1,000 gallons of water used. Those rates are amended as follows.
5/8 x 3/4” meters serving a single unit — $9.95 amended to $11.94
3/4” meters regardless of use — $16.79 amended to $20.15
1” meters regardless of use — $58.24 amended to $69.89
1-1/4” meters regardless of use — $72.54 amended to $87.05
1-1/2” meters regardless of use — $114.76 amended to $137.72
2” meters regardless of use — $190.12 amended to $228.15
3” meters regardless of use — $284.31 amended to $341.18
4” meters regardless of use — $403.26 amended to $483.92
6” meters regardless of use — $472.71 amended to $567.26
And the treatment charge per 1,000 gallons of water used was amended from $3.51 to $4.22.
Additionally, the city’s 4’ sewer connection fee was increased from a one-time payment of $700 to $840.
According to Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee, the new sewer rates will become effective on the city’s next billing date on Sept. 1.
In other business:
- It was announced that a screening of Hocus Pocus will be held in the gymnasium of the Purple Flash Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 29, though a time has not yet been set.
- The commission was informed that the Caneyville Halloween Safe Spot will be held at the community center on Halloween night (Monday, Oct. 31), and that the city’s Christmas tree lighting will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
