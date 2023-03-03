The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) announced this week it recently presented the city of Caneyville with 2022 Liability Grants.
KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
According to Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee, the city, on Nov. 7, received a $1,470.50 matching grant to replace a portion of the sidewalk near the Caneyville Post Office. This project has since been completed.
“KLC is proud to be able to help our members provide important safety initiatives,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney. “These funds will help ensure the safety of everyone using the sidewalks in the city of Caneyville. We appreciate the city leaders’ commitment to making safety a priority.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.