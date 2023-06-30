The Caneyville City Commission, during a special meeting June 21, adopted the ordinance setting Caneyville’s budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Per the ordinance, Caneyville anticipates its general fund will earn $810,242.69 and spend $496,969 and its sewer fund will earn $311,181.02 and spend $165,421.93. General fund revenues include $366,935.69 in funds carried forward from the previous fiscal year, and sewer revenues include $163,948.09 in funds carried forward from last year.
There will be no water revenues or expenses in the coming fiscal year as Caneyville’s water service has been transferred over to the Grayson County Water District.
The 2023-2024 fiscal year takes place between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
The city commission also adopted Caneyville’s amended Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget ordinance during the special meeting.
This ordinance amends Caneyville’s general fund revenue from the estimated $864,415.73 to the actual $732,521.53 and expenses from the estimated $521,914 to the actual $383,645.88. It also amends the city’s water and sewer revenue from the estimated $1,629,900.16 to the actual $1,597,399.38 and expenses from the estimated $1,510,247.62 to the actual $1,437,074.16.
