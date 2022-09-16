The City of Caneyville will ring in autumn with the inaugural Caneyville Homecoming Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Ann Brooks, of the Caneyville Community Club, made the announcement this week, and said the event is being organized through a joint effort by the Community Club, City of Caneyville, and Caneyville Fire Department.
Brooks said officials “have created a schedule of fun family activities for the whole family.”
The day-long festival will begin with the traditional pancake breakfast at the fire department, as well as a co-ed softball tournament sponsored by the fire department and held behind the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center.
The event will also have various activities for kids, including bouncy houses, a mini-pumpkin patch, art & crafts, a hay ride, old-fashioned games, a terrapin race, and more.
Additionally, a tractor show will line up along the side of the Caneyville post office, and vendors selling handmade crafts will fill the front yard at the community center.
Rounding out the day, a cornhole tournament will take place in the evening.
The Community Club will provide concessions for the event, and anyone interested in participating or setting up a vendor spot is encouraged to contact Caneyville Community Club members.
Information regarding the Fall Festival was shared with the Caneyville City Commission during its regular meeting on Monday evening.
In addition to entertaining the discussion regarding the festival, the city commission:
- Held and approved the second and final reading of the city’s ordinance setting its 2022 property tax rates. According to Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee, this year, thanks to rising property values in the city, the real estate tax rate decreased from 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 25.80 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The tangible personal, inventory & non-commercial aircraft & watercraft rate remained the same as last year at 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, as did the motor vehicle tax rate, which remains 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
- Held and approved the second and final reading of an ordinance changing the date Caneyville sewer payments are due from the 10th of each month to the 20th of each month.
