The Caneyville City Commission took action Wednesday to pursue further repairs and upgrades to the Purple Flash Community Center.
During a special called meeting Wednesday night, Caneyville City Commissioner Mike Geary said there is a leak in the corner next to the east wall of the community center, as well as a low place that is holding water and needs to be filled in.
Mortar work is needed in the area as well, and the estimated costs of these two projects are $2,000 for the leak and $3,000 for the mortar, Geary said.
Both of these expenses were approved by the commission.
Additionally, Mayor James Embry recommended officials once again look into purchasing an electrical sign to place in front of the community center and advertise events. He said the city could sell advertisements to recoup some of the expense of purchasing the sign.
City Commissioner Debbie Embry agwreed with the mayor’s recommendation, and said having a sign would help residents who are unaware of events going on in the city.
It was decided Wednesday that City Commissioner Scott Majors would look into the purchase further after the meeting.
In other business:
Caneyville Fire Chief Brian Ph
- arris said the Caneyville Fire Department is currently in need of a new brush truck, as well as a side-by-side, and reminded residents that the county is now in “peak fire season” with a burn ban in effect.
- Mayor Embry thanked Caneyville’s voters for re-electing all the current city officials and for placing their faith in them.
- Jeremy Woosley, from the Grayson County Water District, informed the city commission that the city’s water line rehabilitation project has been completed, and contractors will return in the spring for clean-up.
- Marilyn Templeman told the commission that over 550 children attended Caneyville’s Halloween Safe Spot
and haunted house event.
