The sentencing of former Grayson County Middle School 6th grade teacher John Cariel, 70, who was found guilty of sexual abuse last month, has been delayed to September.
According to Grayson County Circuit Court Clerk Stacie Blain, Cariel’s formal sentencing for the charges of sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 16 and defendant 21 or older; sodomy in the third degree; and distribution of obscene material to minors has been rescheduled for Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.
Originally scheduled to be sentenced last week, Cariel’s evaluation was not ready, thus causing the delay, Blain said.
Cariel’s trial took place over three days (May 23-25), four years after his arrest on May 15, 2018 on allegations of sexually abusing a then-13-year-old and sending an obscene photograph to another, then-15-year-old juvenile between the period of Feb. 1, 2017 and April 1, 2018. He was indicted on July 10, 2018.
In a police interview on the date of his arrest, court files state, Cariel admitted to the allegations levied against him.
Originally indicted on four charges, the jury found Cariel guilty of three: sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 16 and defendant 21 or older; sodomy in the third degree; and distribution of obscene material to minors.
The jury recommended a five-year sentence for the first-degree sexual abuse conviction, a five-year sentence for the third-degree sodomy conviction, and 12 months for the distribution of obscene material to minors conviction.
It was recommended the two five-year sentences run consecutively, while the 12-month sentence run concurrently with the others, so Cariel would serve a total of 10 years in jail if the court follows the jury’s recommendation.
