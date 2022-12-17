Carl Gene King, 77, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, Dec., 10, 2022. He was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Caneyville, the son of the late Robert and Bertie King.
Carl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lorena King, and three daughters, Carla Purcell (Tim), Angela Young (Randall), and Sarah White (Chad).
Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Services were led by his grandsons, Macy and Andy Purcell, Landon Young, and Carson White.
Visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 12, from 5-8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of service. Burial was at the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
