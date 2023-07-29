Carl Hayes, 97, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1925 in Edmonson County, the son of the late Oliver and Eva Jane Duvall Hayes.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Allene Mudd Hayes, and his daughter, Jaynelle Kelley (James), of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial with military honors was in the Hayes-Kelley Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
