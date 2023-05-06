Caroline Downs, age 86, of Big Clifty, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Grayson County, to the late Paul and Eva Hawkins Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold Downs.
Caroline is survived by her daughter, Susan (Lonnie) Coe, of Big Clifty.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Little Clifty Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
