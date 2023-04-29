Carolyn Marie Kerr, age 79, of Louisville, formerly of Grayson County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 10, 1944, in Peonia to the late Arnold and Anna Mary Clemons Alvey.
Carolyn was married to the love of her life, the late Danny Kerr for 53 years.
She was a member of the St. Benedict Parish.
Carolyn and Danny worked together for many years in their auto repair shop; she could do auto body work like no one else.
They enjoyed fishing, antiquing and restoring old sewing machines. Carolyn enjoyed her life on their farm; playing with her great-grandbabies and binge watching on her favorite TLC, HGTV and Netflix shows.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kerry Caskey; a sister, Doris Alvey; and a brother, Marlin Alvey.
Surviving to honor Carolyn’s life are her two children, Loretta Caskey and Jimmy (Carlyne) Kerr; two grandchildren, Megan Hogan (Dustin Williamson) and Daniel Hogan; three great-grandchildren, Danlee, Paislee and Riggs; a sister, Vada “Mater” VanMeter; a sister-in-law, Lynn Carroll; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Wax with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial followed in the St. Benedict Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. (CDT) Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 (CDT) Saturday at Rogers Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.