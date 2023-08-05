Tri-County CASA will hold a golf scramble at Legacy Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The registration fee for the CASA Classic is $300 per four-player team. To pre-register, call 270-230-4153.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. There will be a free donut breakfast for all participants in the golf scramble.
A shotgun start is slated for 8:30 a.m.
Cash prizes for the event will be as follows: 1st — $600, Runner-up — $300, Longest Drive — $100. In addition, there will be four Closest to the Pin prizes.
Lunch will be available for purchase.
In addition, water and beverage carts will be available.
For more information about the CASA Classic, visit http://www.tricountycasaky.com.
