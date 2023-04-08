Cassandra Jaggers, 76, of Richmond, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Born on May 9, 1946, she is the eldest of eight children.
Cassandra is survived by one brother, Neil Taylor Jr., 69; two sons, Joseph Jaggers, 46, and Jonathan Jaggers, 48; and one grandson, Eric Jaggers, 27. She is preceded in death by both her parents, six of her younger siblings, and her husband, “Tony” Jaggers.
Her determination, charity, sense of humor, and commitment to Christ will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is planned for April 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Lexington Road Church of God in Richmond, Kentucky.
