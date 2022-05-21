Catherine Johnson Haynes, age 91, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, departed this life Friday, May 13, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1930 in Kyrock, Kentucky, the daughter of the late E.W. Johnson and Lois Halthouser.
She is survived by three children, Jerry, of Round Rock, Texas, Janet Buster & Brenda Oller, of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Gus” Haynes.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
