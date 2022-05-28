For The Grayson County News
A pair of Grayson County High School seniors have been recognized by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association as Triple Threat award winners.
Raigan Cave and Chandler McCrady are the school’s Triple Threat winners — an award that honors students who take part on the varsity level in KHSAA sanctioned sports during the fall, winter, and spring seasons.
KHSAA began the award in the 2017-2018 school year.
Cave took part in volleyball, girls’ basketball, and softball.
In volleyball she played in 26 of the Lady Cougars’ 32 matches and she was fourth on the team with 60 kills. She averaged 4.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds a game for the basketball team and batted .255 while playing in 27 games for the Lady Cougars’ softball team.
McCrady led the Cougar football team with 520 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and was the fourth-leading scorer on the basketball team at 6.5 points a game. He also was the starting catcher on the Cougar baseball team.
BASS FISHING
Two Cougar fishing tandems fared well in the Central Hardin Open by placing second and fourth, respectively, as the Cougars claimed the team title.
River Blanton and Braeden Sadler placed second overall and the duo of Brady Stone and Eli Watson finished fourth as Grayson County used four boats and won the event.
The Cougars recently captured the region title and took part in the state tourney.
COUGAR BB CAMP
The Grayson County Cougar basketball camp is set for this Wednesday through Friday at the high school.
The camp will run from 8-10 a.m. for children in grades K-4 and 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for players in grades 5-8.
Registration will be held 30 minutes prior to each camp session in the high school gym lobby and will cost $35 per player and $15 for each additional family member.
The work stations will include shooting, passing, ballhandling, rebounding and defense.
