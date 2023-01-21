Celia Faye Childress Johnston, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Celia was born on Oct. 23, 1944 at Roseburg in Hart County, the daughter of the late Elza and Mable Kessinger Childress.
Celia is survived by her husband of 61 years, James N. “Spike” Johnston, and two daughters, Linda Johnston and Rhonda Jacobs (Kenny), both of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, Celia was preceded in death by two children, Jamie Johnston & Melissa “Missy” Johnston.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the St. Benedict Catholic Church in Clarkson, Kentucky. Father Brandon Williams will be officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Benedict Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m. at which time services will move to the St. Benedict Catholic Church where visitation will continue from 1 p.m. until time of services. Prayers will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Dermitt Funeral Home.
