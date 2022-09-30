The Grayson County Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership awards dinner last Thursday night at Rough River Dam State Resort Park.
Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director April Spalding opened the awards ceremony by discussing the importance of recognizing chamber members.
“Without you, there would be no chamber,” she said.
Current Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President Jennifer Priddy, of Kelley Beekeeping, then presented the Past President Award, which recognizes the previous year’s Chamber Board President, to Dan Phillips, of Bel Brands.
Priddy said she is proud to be a member of the local chamber as well as a native of Grayson County because citizens come together to support one another when needed.
“There’s great things to come for this community,” she said.
Next, Donna VanMeter, of Shelter Insurance, received the 2022 Community Service Award from presenter Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in recognition of the numerous events she organizes throughout the year for the benefit of Grayson County’s special needs citizens.
Judge Kenneth Goff then received the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Award from his son, Judge Harold Goff, in recognition of the former’s decades of service to the Grayson County community, not only as a judge but as a recruiter of industry and a fundamental part of establishing the Caneyville, Big Reedy, and Short Creek watershed districts, as well as the City of Leitchfield’s water and gas service infrastructure, among many other accolades.
Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Linda Borland, who previously served two tenures as Ambassador Chair, next accepted the 2022 Ambassador Chair Award from current Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Chair Heidi Baldwin.
Following, Paloma Culver, of Cultivating Culver, received the 2022 Young Professional of the Year Award from award presenter Grayson County Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent Natalie Taul.
Taul said it is “so important” that the chamber and community support young professionals, and she commended Culver as being more than just business savvy.
“She is talented beyond words,” Taul said.
Joyce Mudd then presented the 2022 Spark Plug Award to the East Main Market Committee, for its efforts to rejuvenate the appearance of Leitchfield Public Square and promotion of events such as the East Main Market. Accepting on behalf of the committee were Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry and Danielle Yerardi.
Ashton Watkins next presented the 2022 Small Business Award to The Storehouse Coffee & Gifts, and praised owners Mandi McKenzie and Tina Brooks for their passion for their community, as illustrated by their support of local non-profit organizations and other activities.
The 2022 Education Award was presented by Grayson County Schools Transition Coordinator Brandi Lee, and this year’s recipient was Grayson County Technology Center Director Matthew Hayes. With a 28-year career in education, Hayes has also worked as a teacher, administrator, and coach.
In presenting the award, Lee called Hayes a “servant leader to the fullest extent.”
‘When teachers want to revamp their programs — he makes it happen even when there are obstacles in the way,” she said. “He is always looking to provide the best opportunities for the students.”
Grayson County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Whitney Carman then presented the 2022 Agriculture Award to the Grayson County Cattlemen’s Association in recognition of its almost 40 years of providing educational resources and financial support for local beef producers, as well as its donations of thousands of dollars to scholarships and charities, among many other activities. Ronald Horn accepted the award on behalf of the Cattlemen’s Association.
Finally, the 2022 Twin Lakes Award was presented to Mid-Park, Inc., and Mid-Park President and CEO Greg Bernard accepted the award on behalf of the company established more than 40 years ago by his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.