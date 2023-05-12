Even though Kinsley Chambers hasn’t started high school yet, she already is having a major impact on the Grayson County High School softball program.
Chambers, 14, and an eighth-grader, starts at catcher for the Lady Cougars and she has learned the position under the pressure of the game at the varsity level.
When Lady Cougar head coach Penny Reece told her she was moving to catcher, she said she was “nervous.”
“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a big role to be back there.’ I feel way more comfortable back there now,” Chambers said.
She has played in all 31 games this season for the Lady Cougars, who were 10-21 entering Wednesday’s home game against Owensboro.
Shifting Chambers to catcher, Reece said, was to strengthen the team in front of her with junior Hannah Franklin leaving behind the plate for the infield and Chambers moving there.
“This year I thought we needed a stronger infield so I kind of tossed around a little bit, could someone else handle it back there and put Hannah somewhere else?” Reece said. “It was scary thinking; I’m putting an eighth-grader there with no varsity experience whatsoever behind the plate, but I’m tellin’ ya, Kinsley took it from day one and she has just went with it. She has shocked me with how mature she is behind the plate. She still makes mistakes, she’s in eighth-grade, but she doesn’t make many.”
Chambers has been a work in progress at catcher. She said she played the position in rec ball “and then I stopped catching because I didn’t really like it.”
At Grayson County, she has learned the finer points of the position.
“I wasn’t ever really taught how to catch until I actually came here and then I was taught how to catch to be a good catcher, so I think my overall catching has gotten better,” she said.
Reece has coached her now for two middle school seasons and two at GCHS.
“I’ve watched her mature. When she walked out here, I still remember that thin seventh-grader who was scared to death,” said Reece, who won her 700th career game earlier this season. “She has just developed into a great young lady.”
Reece said not only has Chambers learned the game behind the plate, she has shown leadership as a young player and has improved her throwing.
“It started with middle school season and it started out pretty bad and I’ve just learned to get the throws down a lot better,” Chambers said.
She’s also been a key contributor at the plate where she was batting .310 with four doubles, a team-high three triples and one homerun through 31 games.
“It felt amazing, honestly, to hit my first homerun and it be a grand slam,” Chambers said of her blast to center field April 22 in an 8-7 road loss to Russellville. “My hitting overall has improved and I’m proud of it.”
Reece said as Chambers has delivered at the plate, she’s moved up in the lineup.
“I started her down in the lineup and I’ve moved her up. I’ve hit her fourth a few times,” Reece said. “She makes contact; she’s not going to have a lot of strikeouts. She puts the ball in play, and having a first-ever homerun as a grand slam, it was nice to see her coming around those bases with a little gallop in her step and the smile on her face. That’s a kid that has worked really hard.”
Reece said Chambers has developed quicker than she expected at the position and she has plenty of potential to be a major impact player for years with the Lady Cougars.
“She’s making great decisions and her fielding percentage back there is just fantastic,” Reece said, “She has just evolved into a true leader back there. I never expected her to do as well as she has and the thought of having her where she is at right now and we have her for four more years behind that plate, that’s exciting.
“This is a kid that loves the game,” Reece added. “A lot of them like the game, but she loves the game. She’s usually the first one here and the last one to leave.”
