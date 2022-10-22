Charlene Adelle Pope Akridge, age 89, of Leitchfield passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at her residence.
She was born May 4, 1933, in Louisville, to the late Robert Tucker and Peachie Marie Wilkerson Pope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Steven Akridge.
Charlene married James Wesley Akridge on Jan. 16, 1953, who survives, also surviving are five sons, John (Valarie), Keith (Peggy), Bruce (Tammy), Michael (Anne) and David (Kimberly), and a daughter-in-law, Vanda Akridge.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Clarkson Church of Christ with Denver Young officiating. Burial followed in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
