Charles Conda Witten, age 86, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born Dec. 30, 1935 in Clarkson the son of Leon Cole Witten and Theresa Milton Witten.
Left to honor Charles’ memory are his wife of 61 years, Doris Decker Witten, and three children, April Vera Green (Kenneth), Clifford Morris Witten and Amanda Joy Fulkerson (Sam).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Sam Fulkerson officiating. Burial was in Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
