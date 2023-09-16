Charles David Pierce, age 79, of Leitchfield, passed away at his home Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. He was born May 21, 1944 in Peonia to the late General LEO Pierce and Alma Grace (Clemons) Pierce. He retired from General Electric. Charlie loved yard selling, antiquing, dancing at the American Legion, riding around town, and was a whiskey connoisseur. He was also a member of the Big Clifty Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cole Angus Pierce, and siblings, Mary Beatrice Carnes, Johanna Roberts, Joseph Paul Pierce, Vinetta Cantrell, Rosella Saltsman, Walter Pierce, and Janetta Pierce. He is survived by sisters Lorena Meredith and Wanda Higdon and brothers Anthony Pierce and Gregory Pierce; three daughters, Saundra Pierce, Jennifer Moore, and Crystal Morales; nine grandchildren, Felicia Pierce, Jessica Smith, Brittany Moore, Kennth Angus, Brianna Knudsen, Alexandria Neary, Garrett Angus, Aidan Moore, and Isabella Morales; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. and will also be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Pastor Alan Self officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Big Clifty Methodist Church.
