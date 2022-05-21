Charles Edwin “Eddie” Miller, age 71, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2022 at the Heartford House in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on April 2, 1951 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, the son of the late Edwin and Bea Fentress Jones.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Miller and Charlie Miller, both of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Davy Norris will be officiating.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.