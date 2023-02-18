Charles Randall “Randy” Baker, age 69, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1953 in Campbellsville, Kentucky, the son of Delta Perkins Baker and the late Charles D. Baker.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Mattingly Baker, of Leitchfield; a daughter, Jessi Baker, of Leitchfield; four sons, Chris Baker (Samantha), Geoffrey Baker (Chrissy), Joel Baker (Brandy), all of Leitchfield, & Thomas Baker (Brandy), of Clarkson; and his mother, Delta Baker, also of Greensburg.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Dr. Kenneth Green officiating. Burial was in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
