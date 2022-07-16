Charles W. Young, age 70, of Caneyville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born on Jan. 26, 1952 in Yeaman, the son of the late Orville Young and Sarah Payton Johnson.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Oller Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
