Charles Wayne “Scrapper” Lush, 46, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. He was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on July 3, 1976.
Scrapper was the proud, humorous and playful father of two loving, wonderful sons, Kalé and Kai Lush. He was with his wife, Lori (Shocklee) Lush, for 21 years and married for 14 of those years. He was the devoted and loving son of Dianna Lush and Charles (Bridgett) Lush. He loved his wife and boys more than anything. He never met a stranger and would help anyone, stranger or not, with anything within his power. To say he would “give the shirt off his back” would be an understatement. He loved technology and to fix things, as he was a maintenance technician for many years and had gone to college for networking computers. His boys believed he could fix anything, and he pretty much could. He was very much a people person who couldn’t help being the center of attention, always lighting up the room and everyone in it with his humor, smile and optimism. Scrapper loved spending time with his boys most, building things like his most recent treehouse/mansion, watching and teaching them to play baseball, playing video games and telling them the most epic stories.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Tara Wallace.
Scrapper is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, Kalé and Kai; and parents, Dianna Lush and Charles (Bridgett) Lush.
Services were held at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of the service. Burial followed at New Bethel Cemetery in Hartford, Kentucky.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Scrapper. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Scrapper. At www.hartfordmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.