Charlie Clemons, age 58, passed away April 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 11, 1963 to Hubert Clemons and the late Billie Clemons.
He is survived by his father, Hubert Clemons.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Clemons.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating.
