Charlotte Owens, 83, of Leitchfield, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022. Charlotte was the sixth of seven daughters born to the late Roy and Serena Cox in Morgan County, Kentucky. Prior to moving to Rough River Lake, she was a longtime resident of Lexington, and is retired from the University of Kentucky. She and her sisters were highlighted in the documentary “Seven Sisters: A Kentucky Portrait.”
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by five sisters, Hazel Scarlet Armstrong, Cora Holleran, Ethel Donohew, Dorothy Isaacs and Carole Whittaker.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Owens, of Leitchfield; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Jerry Stith, of Rineyville; daughter, Denise Owens, of Brooklyn, New York; grandson and his wife, Jake Stith and Katy Whitbeck, of Norfolk, Virginia (US Navy); grandson, Jeremy Stith, of Louisville; great-grandson, Theodore Stith, of Norfolk, Virginia; and a sister, Glenna Cox, of Lexington.
Plans for a private memorial service are incomplete at this time. Expressions of sympathy in Charlotte’s memory may be made to the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes; 115 Ashgrove Road; Nicholasville, KY 40356.
