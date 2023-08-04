The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s competitive cheer alignment is set for the 2023-24 schoolyear.
Grayson County will continue to compete in Region 2, which also includes Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Barren County, Bowling Green, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Clinton County, Cloverport, Cumberland County, Daviess County, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Greenwood, Hancock County, Logan County, McLean County, Meade County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic, Russell County, Russellville, South Warren, Todd County Central, Trinity (Whitesville), Warren Central, and Warren East.
The Grayson County cheerleading squad will be active throughout the 2023-24 schoolyear.
