Chester “Sonny” Allen Gritton, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Norton Brownsboro in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1944 in Brandenburg, Kentucky, the son of the late Eugene H. Thompson and Evelyn Carman Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Phyllis A. Gritton, and two sons, Troy D. Gritton (Tina) and Christopher A. Gritton (Paula), both of Jeffersontown, Kentucky.
Other his parents, he was preceded in death by his father whom raised him, Fred N. Gritton.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. CST Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. David Clark officiating. Burial was in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Wednesday, May 31, 2023) and at 11 a.m. CST on Thursday until time of services.
