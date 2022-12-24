Christopher Jordan Langdon, age 34, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 as a result of a car crash.
He was born on July 17, 1988, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of his late father, Halbert Langdon, and his mother, Janet Langdon Skees.
Survivors include his mother, Janet Langdon Skees, and step-dad, Danny Skees, of Big Clifty.
He was preceded in death by his father, Halbert Langdon.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Daniel Dennis officiating. Burial was in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
