In an effort to help relieve local food insecurity, volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were at the Grayson County Alliance Food pantry recently to help bag and sort their donation of almost 7,000 pounds of food to this local agency. This food donation is the equivalent of 5,000 meals for local families
The Grayson County Alliance was just one recipient of a 40,000-pound food donation The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distributed to community service agencies throughout Central Kentucky. Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland offered its warehouse and distribution center, and assisted the church by providing logistical support to help organize and distribute the food.
Kirk Chadwick, communications director for Elizabethtown Stake, explains the food came from the Church’s central food storehouse in Salt Lake City. The shipment contained 24 pallets, comprising about 14 different non-perishable food items.
Chadwick explained how this donation came to be.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns thousands of acres of farmland in the U.S. where food is grown and livestock is raised,” he said. “That food is harvested, canned and packaged in FDA approved processing centers owned by the church. It’s then distributed by a fleet of trucks owned by the church throughout North America to food distribution centers that serve families facing food insecurity. Our love for Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ motivates our service in the community. We feel greatly blessed to have wonderful agencies like Grayson County Alliance that have a mission to improve the lives of those who face hunger every day.
The Leitchfield congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized volunteers to assist in the delivery of this donation.
Congregational leader Curtis Nall said, “We had a great time serving at Grayson County Alliance. We were able to sort and store more than three pallets of food that the church donated to help our brothers and sisters in the area and helped get over 300 bags of food ready to distribute that week. The love of our Savior Jesus Christ is so easily felt when serving our neighbors.”
