The 2022 midterms are upon us, and it’s now that most of us are paying close attention. With November 8th on the horizon, now’s the time for candidates to finalize their pitch, to explain why they’re running, and to ask for your vote.
So here’s my promise to you.
First, my commitment will always be to people who work. I will work to balance the overwhelming power of the wealthiest individuals and corporations to be sure working people and their families are once again partners in America’s prosperity. We must rebuild the working middle class. All Americans will be stronger for it, even the wealthy, when our children can once again believe in the future.
Next, I promise to serve no more than three terms in Congress. And instead of becoming a “career politician,” I will locate and mentor younger people to carry the torch of a government that actually works for the people.
In other words, I aim to be a citizen candidate. It will take citizen candidates to rebuild our communities and our society — candidates whose loyalty is to the people rather than to the wealthiest and the most powerful. “We should abolish the two party system” gets said to me by voters almost every day, I can feel their anger and frustration. That tension and frustration, if they are allowed to keep building, will be the downfall of freedom in America. We will have met the enemy, and it will have been us.
But remember, there are those who profit from that division, like my opponent, Brett Guthrie. He and his family business have used Guthrie’s Congressional connections to get to the front of the line for millions in small business loans, for access to aluminum industry insiders, and for the largest PPP loan in America given to a company owned by a government official: $4.4 million, even larger than President Trump got.
It will take citizen candidates like me, whose loyalty is to the American people more than to their party or their wallet, to end the chaos of division, to truly make America great again by building community.
Greatness is not greed, or money, or power. Greatness is an America where all of us are valued and free, where we are all willing to think of each other, where prosperity is shared, where we are willing to shape a compassionate future.
If you are satisfied with the ultra-wealthy having Brett Guthrie in Congress to carry their water, then vote for him. But if what I have said sounds like the kind of citizen candidate you’d like to have in Washington, then vote for me on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.