The Leitchfield City Council on Monday finalized the city’s amended ordinance setting the qualifications for serving on its Planning Commission.
During Monday’s regular city council meeting, the second and final reading of Leitchfield’s amended Planning and Zoning ordinance was held, and it defines the requirements for serving on the Planning Commission as follows.
Of the seven-member Planning Commission, at least two-thirds of the members must reside within the corporate limits of Leitchfield.
Additionally, of the three officers — chair, vice-chair, and secretary-treasurer, only one may be a non-Leitchfield resident.
In order to be a member of the Planning Commission, one must either reside within the corporate limits of the city; own and/or operate a business for profit within the corporate limits of the city and reside within Grayson County; or own real estate within the corporate limits of the city and reside within Grayson County.
The city council also held the first reading of Leitchfield’s amended Board of Adjustments ordinance, which is being revised to mirror the Planning Commission’s membership requirements.
In other business, the city council:
Approved a request from City Councilman Dennie Fentress to freeze the city’s residential and commercial gar
- bage rates for the next year at the same rates they are this year and to eliminate the annual half-a-percent rate increase. This is expected to result in a $38,456 loss, but Fentress said Leitchfield’s rates are higher than many other cities and freezing them would bring the city more in line with others. These rate freezes will not apply to dumpsters. City Attorney Earlene Wilson will draft an ordinance with the new rates to be read at an upcoming city council meeting.
- Held the second and final reading of the ordinance setting code enforcement board members’ monthly stipends.
- Voted to adjust Code Enforcement Board members’ term dates to stagger so they are proportionate. Per city council motion, Chairwoman Gay Fulkerson will serve a three-year term, Danny Joe Allen will serve a two-year term, and Stacey Whitley will serve a one-year term.
- Approved a resolution to reinstate the dilapidated property and mobile home program.
- Approved a request for 407 and 409 Mill St. to be rezoned from R-1 residential to C-1 highway commercial per the recommendation of the Planning Commission. The first reading of the rezoning ordinance was held Monday.
- Reappointed Leitchfield Utilities Chairman Bob Crawford to the Leitchfield Utilities Commission for a term running from March 1, 2023 through Feb. 28, 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.