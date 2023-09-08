Leitchfield will consider outsourcing curbside recycling pick-up following Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
Leitchfield City Councilwoman Terri Haycraft said during Tuesday evening’s meeting that because there is no curbside recycling pick-up in the city, many items that could be recycled are not, and are instead being thrown away with trash.
Haycraft said that, even though there are recycling drop-off receptacles outside the Leitchfield Transfer Station, many do not utilize them.
“I really think that we need to start looking more into trying to revitalize our recycling program,” Haycraft said.
With that in mind, she suggested following the lead of other cities in the state that, she said, have begun outsourcing curbside recycling pick-up.
Haycraft said many cities that stopped doing their own curbside recycling pick-up now outsource that service even if they still offer their own curbside garbage pick-up, and noted that, by outsourcing recycling pick-up, it would reduce the amount of trash picked up by the city’s garbage trucks.
Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull said he would explore options for outsourcing curbside recycling pick-up, but many businesses to which cities outsource recycling also want to pick up garbage because they cannot make a profit on recycling alone.
Haycraft suggested looking for quotes on the garbage pick-up as well, because, she said, many rates for outsourced garbage pick-up are considerably lower than what Leitchfield residents pay.
However, Shull asked what the city would do with the garbage cans it provided to residents if Leitchfield were to outsource its garbage pick-up, as well as recycling.
After discussion, a consensus was reached that Shull would contact companies that provide curbside recycling pick-up services and report back to the council with his findings and price quotes.
