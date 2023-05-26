The city of Clarkson on Tuesday named Anthony Clark its next police chief.
In a special called meeting Tuesday morning, the Clarkson City Commission voted to make Clark, whom previously served as Caneyville’s police chief for more than 30 years, Clarkson’s new police chief effective Friday.
Clark replaces outgoing Chief Buck Meredith, whose last day in the position was Thursday.
Clark has been an officer with the Clarkson Police Department since May 15, 2022, and he will continue to be a full-time employee, working up to 40 hours per week. He will earn up to $19 per hour, according to Clarkson City Clerk Scotty Gore.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson swore Clark in as police chief and also presented Meredith with a certificate of appreciation for his eight years of service to the city.
“Anthony has 30-plus years of law enforcement experience,” Henderson said. “I think he will do a good job here in Clarkson. I look forward to working with him.”
In other business, the city commission voted to authorize Henderson and Gore to open a new bank account with the Bank of Clarkson for cash seized by the Clarkson Police Department in recent years from drug cases.
“By law, that money can only be used for specific purposes relating to the police department,” Gore said. “The non-interest bearing account will require two signatures on checks: the mayor and city clerk/treasurer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.