The cities of Clarkson and Caneyville have shared their budgets for the July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 fiscal year.
During its regular meeting on Monday evening, the Clarkson City Commission held and approved the second and final readings of both its Fiscal Year 2022-23 and amended Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget ordinances. The first readings of these ordinances were held in a special-called meeting on June 9.
Clarkson’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget ordinance projects $954,783.84 in general fund revenues; $902,139.28 in general fund appropriations (expenses); $450,000 in sewer fund revenues; $312,064.31 in sewer fund appropriations; $234,000 in municipal road funding; $209,893.75 in municipal road fund appropriations; $55,000 in parks & recreation revenues; and $39,941.03 in parks & recreation appropriations.
Clarkson’s amended 2021-22 fiscal year budget ordinance shows the city’s general fund revenues amended from the projected $914,097 to the actual $861,209; general fund appropriations amended from $864,829.19 to $788,795.58; sewer fund revenue amended from $390,000 to $478,399.07; sewer fund appropriations amended from $247,550 to $285,936.76; municipal road funding amended from $179,000 to $177,267; municipal road fund appropriations amended from $177,618.75 to $106,536.75; parks & recreation revenue amended from $52,000 to $83,831.71; and parks & recreation appropriations amended from $45,000 to $66,291.93.
In other business, the Clarkson City Commission approved a proclamation declaring the week of June 19-25 to be Bicycle Safety Week in the city; thanked city employee Brad Harrison for hanging American Flags around the town; and learned that the city will host a fall soccer league later this year.
The Caneyville City Commission held the first readings of its Fiscal Year 2022-23 and amended Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget ordinances during its regular meeting Monday evening, with the second and final readings scheduled for Friday afternoon of this week after press time.
Caneyville’s 2022-23 budget ordinance projects $864,415.73 in general fund revenues; $521,914 in general fund expenditures; $1,629,900.16 in water & sewer revenue; and $1,510,247.62 in water & sewer expenditures.
Caneyville’s amended 2021-22 budget ordinance shows the city’s general fund revenues amended from the projected $930,628.95 to the actual $966,764.04; general fund expenditures amended from $609,957.31 to $626,195.68; water & sewer revenue amended from $2,228,679.08 to $2,303,226.16; and water & sewer expenditures amended from $1,597,666.55 to $2,103,613.53.
In other business, the Caneyville City Commission voted to sponsor the Old Fashioned Games at the Caneyville Fair at a cost of $135; accepted a $4,000 bid from Wayne Fisher for a 1994 Suburban; recognized the families of Mildred Keller and Janice Minton for donating items to be auctioned this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Purple Flash Community Center to benefit the Caneyville Fire Department and community center; learned that a cruise-in will be held at the community center from 5-7 p.m. this Saturday; and voted to close 3rd and Vine streets from June 23-25 for the Caneyville Fair, renew the city’s vaccination contract with the Grayson County Health Department, and renew its Kentucky League of Cities insurance policy for $38,738.07.
