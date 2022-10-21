Long-time Clarkson City Commissioner Robert “Bob” Vincent died at age 74 on Monday morning.
In a post on the City of Clarkson, Kentucky Facebook page, officials shared the news of Vincent’s passing and said, “Bob spent much of his life serving our community, including serving as a city commissioner since 2007. He also served as a commissioner for several years in the 1980s and 1990s. He was a former member of the old Clarkson Lions Club and was at one time director of the Clarkson Little League Program. In this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers go out to his loving family and his many friends.”
In addition to being a current member of the Clarkson City Commission, Vincent was also an Army veteran of the Vietnam conflict and had retired from Core-Mark as a regional tech specialist. He also served as the director of the Little League program for the Clarkson ball park during the 1980s and 1990s.
“I have had the pleasure to have worked with Bob on the Clarkson City Commission for the past 15 years,” said Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson. “Bob was one of the nicest and smartest persons I have had the pleasure to have known. He was very dedicated to his country, city, family, and friends. I appreciate everything he did for the city. He was a great co-worker and friend. He will be sorely missed.”
Clarkson City Clerk-Treasurer Scotty Gore also praised Vincent for his many years of service.
“Bob Vincent served Clarkson well during his years on the city commission,” Gore said. “I worked alongside of him on the commission for 11 years before becoming the City Clerk-Treasurer, and can honestly say that he always had the best interests of our town at heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. I join with our entire community in mourning his passing. Thank you, Bob, for your service to Clarkson, and thoughts and prayers for your family and friends. We will forever be indebted for your dedication, leadership, and wisdom. Again, thank you.”
Vincent’s fellow city commissioner, Michael Anderson, also shared his admiration of Vincent.
“Bob was dedicated to Clarkson and always looking to better our community,” said Anderson. “His presence will be missed on the commission.”
Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith commended Vincent’s service to not only the city of Clarkson but the nation.
“I was saddened to hear about Bob’s passing,” Meredith said. “Bob was always kind to me and supportive of the Clarkson Police Department since the first day I was appointed chief. Bob’s selfless service to our country and to our city is just one small testament of his character.”
Per Kentucky Revised Statute 83A.040, the Clarkson City Commission will have 30 days to appoint someone to fulfill the remainder of Vincent’s term on the commission. The statute goes on to state that, if the city commission does not fill the seat within 30 days, it will fall upon the Governor to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.