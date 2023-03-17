The city of Clarkson this week gave final approval to its ordinance raising the city’s garbage rates.
The Clarkson City Commission held first reading of the ordinance during its regular monthly meeting Monday and unanimously voted to adopt it following the second and final reading Wednesday evening during a special called meeting.
The ordinance sets 20% rate increases across the board for residential and commercial customers, and the new rates will be reflected on the sewer and garbage bills Clarkson mails out for April.
The new in-town residential garbage fee will be $20.22, and the new out-of-town residential garbage pick-up fee will be $24.28.
Garbage disposal fees for commercial customers, including school systems, will be $24.28 for non-dumpster once per week pick-ups; $33.71 for one dumpster pick-up weekly; $60.67 for two dumpster pick-ups weekly; and $478.66 for five dumpster pick-ups weekly.
Clarkson’s dumpster rental fee will be $31.01.
Additionally, per the ordinance, beginning in 2024, Clarkson’s garbage fees will be adjusted annually on July 1 by the percentage increase or decrease in the previous year’s Consumer Price Index as published by the federal government.
The ordinance also was adjusted so Clarkson churches will no longer be exempt from garbage disposal fees.
In other business, the city commission:
- Approved a proclamation declaring the month of April to be Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city of Clarkson.
- Announced that the new date for Clarkson Park Springfest will be April 22 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. (rain or shine).
- Was informed that the Clarkson Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. or, in the case of inclement weather, on Saturday, April 8.
- Voted to declare a city dump truck surplus to be sold at auction.
