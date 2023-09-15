The Clarkson City Commission on Monday held the first reading of the city property tax rate ordinance for the year.
During the commission’s regular meeting Monday evening, it was reported that property values had risen in Clarkson over the last year.
Tangible personal property values increased by $652,665 to $6,611,336, and real property (real estate) values increased by $2,111,394 to $33,667,884.
Based on the property value assessment, City Clerk Scotty Gore suggested the commission accept substitute tax rates, which are 10.80 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate, $23.36 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible personal property, and 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on vehicles and watercrafts.
The real estate and personal property tax rates would both increase if the ordinance is adopted. The 2022 real estate tax rate was 9.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, and the 2022 personal property tax rate was 21.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
With the first reading of the property tax ordinance held Monday, the second and likely final reading will be held in October.
In other business, the city commission:
Passed the second reading of the newly updated Sewer Impact Fee ordinance, which adjusts the f
- ee to tap into the city’s sewer system to $1,300 for each new residential dwelling unit/user and/or business that desires to do so.
- Appointed Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 Commander Leo Chisolm to the city park fundraising committee.
- Set trick-or-treating hours to be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.
- Voted to have Brian’s Signs letter a Clarkson Police vehicle for $1,125.
- Were reminded that the fifth annual Treats on the Trail, hosted by the Public Trails Association of Grayson County, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 until 6 p.m., after which the city will sponsor a screening of Hotel Transylvania on the soccer field at the Clarkson City Park. The movie will begin just after dark at around 6:45 p.m. The movie is free to watch, and concessions will be sold.
