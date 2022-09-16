The Clarkson City Commission held the first reading of an ordinance setting the city’s 2022 property tax rates on Monday evening.
According to Clarkson City Clerk Scotty Gore, real estate values in Clarkson increased over the past year to $31,556,490, but tangible personal property values decreased by more than $4 million to $5,958,671, the latter of which was likely due to the Clarkson Mid-Park plant’s moving from Clarkson to Leitchfield.
Gore said that, along with Kelley Beekeeping and Clarkson Elementary School, Mid-Park was one of Clarkson’s “big three” employers.
“That’s a big hit,” Gore said, explaining that such a loss would not permit the city to maintain the same tax rates as last year.
As a result, the Kentucky League of Cities recommended Clarkson set substitute property tax rates for 2022, and the city commission agreed to take this recommendation.
Those tax rates are 9.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate, 21.590 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible personal property, and 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on vehicles & watercraft.
The vehicle & watercraft rate remains unchanged, as state law mandates that it can be no higher than it was in 1983, Gore said.
The second and potentially final reading of Clarkson’s 2022 property tax rate ordinance will be held at an upcoming meeting, after which time the rates will be adopted.
In other business, the city commission:
- Discussed the upcoming fourth annual Treats on the Trail event, which will be held at the Ed Nichols Memorial Trail from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Registration forms for vendors are available at Clarkson City Hall, the Centre on Main, and online at the Public Trails Association of Grayson County Facebook page or cityofclarkson.com. There is no charge to set up a booth, but vendors must bring their own table and chairs.
- Set the city’s trick-or-treating hours from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween night (Monday, Oct. 31).
- Was informed the inaugural Clarkson Christmas in the Park lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.