The city of Clarkson is looking to set in writing the fee for those wishing to tap into its sewer lines.
During Monday evening’s regular Clarkson City Commission meeting, the first reading of an ordinance setting sewer tap fees was read; however, after discussion led to the suggestion of a number of revisions, another first reading will be held next month.
While the language of the ordinance needs to be finalized, officials are looking to charge a $300 fee for each new residential dwelling unit/user or business desiring to be connected to the City of Clarkson public sewer system.
The city commission also wished to have the ordinance include language that a representative from the Clarkson sewer system be on hand to supervise when the property owners/organizations tap into the sewer system.
Before the ordinance is adopted, the city commission will be required to hold two public readings of it.
In other business, the city commission:
- Was informed that Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 will host its community picnic in the Clarkson Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, May 20.
- Was reminded that the city of Clarkson and Public Trails Association of Grayson County will celebrate National Trails Day in Clarkson City Park on Saturday, June 3. The event will include the dedication for the city’s new pollinator garden at 9:30 a.m.
- Was informed that Clarkson will host its next blood drive on Thursday, June 15 from noon until 5 p.m. at the Clarkson Community Center.
- Heard from City Commissioner Michael Anderson that the inaugural Clarkson Springfest raised $4,427.26 for the city park.
- Entered into executive session to discuss
personnel, but took no action.
