A Clarkson man was arrested Tuesday in relation to the shooting that occurred on Grayson Springs Road on Saturday, July 9.
At approximately 10:58 p.m. on Tuesday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Charles Edward “Eddie” Cann, of Clarkson. He was charged with assault, first degree and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
“Cann was identified as the shooter that occurred on July 9, which severely injured 42-year-old Jeremy Stinnett, of Clarkson,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in a press release. “It was initially reported to law enforcement that Cann’s mother was the shooter. However, inconsistencies with the ‘witnesses’ ’ statements and evidence obtained by the GCSO led us to the arrest of Eddie Cann.”
According to Cann’s arrest citation, filed by Sgt. Jason Luedke, Stinnett was shot in the lower torso and airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.
The citation states that Cann’s mother initially admitted to shooting Stinnett, and the case appeared to have been one of self-defense or defense of another; however, Luedke writes that, during the course of his investigation, he obtained 911 tapes from the call and discovered the caller had, initially, told the dispatcher that Cann had shot Stinnett before stating Cann’s mother had done so.
On Tuesday of this week, Luedke states in the citation, he was informed by Chaffins that Stinnett’s breathing tube had been removed and he could be interviewed. Stinnett told police he and the 911 caller “were in an argument that had turned physical” when Cann came in and “shot him with a ‘snub nose’ handgun.”
Then, after 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, deputies interviewed both Cann and his mother, the latter of whom, according to the citation, advised law enforcement she had lied about who shot Stinnett in order to protect her son from going back to prison.
“She advised during the incident Eddie Cann came into her residence with a small handgun and put it down on the counter and told her that he just shot Jeremy Stinnett,” the citation reads. “She advised Eddie Cann then left before law enforcement arrived.”
The citation goes on to state that Cann was questioned by police and denied both shooting Stinnett and being at the location of the shooting at the time it occurred.
Additional charges may be forthcoming. Cann’s most recent felony conviction was for possession of handgun by convicted felon on June 20, 2017.
