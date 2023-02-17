The city of Clarkson held the first reading Monday night of the ordinance containing its new, proposed garbage rates.
The ordinance includes a 20% rate increase across the board for all residential and commercial customers; however, an objection to a clause in the ordinance, as well as a requested addition will delay its implementation by at least one month.
The ordinance, as read during Monday’s regular Clarkson City Commission meeting, would set the in-town residential garbage fee at $20.22; commercial garbage fees (including school systems) at $24.28 for non-dumpster once per week pick-up, $33.71 for one dumpster pick-up weekly, $60.67 for two dumpster pick-ups weekly, $478.66 for five dumpster pick-ups weekly, and $31.01 for dumpster rentals; and out-of-town residential pick-ups at $24.28.
The decision to raise the city’s garbage rates followed a discussion last month in which Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson said the current lower rates have endangered the city’s ability to continue to offer all its services.
City Commissioner Ed Schott took objection to Section 2, Part D of the ordinance, which, with the exception of “extraordinary” events, waives garbage pick-up fees for churches.
Schott said he considered exempting churches to be unfair when the city is asking all of its residents, including those who are poor, to pay more.
“Anybody that uses garbage, I have no problem asking them to pay for the services,” he said.
City Clerk/Treasurer Scotty Gore said the church exemption has been in the ordinance for more than 30 years, which is why it was included in the updated ordinance’s language, but it can be removed if the commission so chooses.
Additionally, City Commissioner Rick Hussel requested that the ordinance include language that the garbage rates would be re-evaluated each fiscal year based upon that year’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) to keep up with inflation; however, he said that any additional rate increases should not go into effect until budget preparations for the 2024-2025 fiscal year due to the immediate 20% rate increases.
Hussel noted that Clarkson must pay to dump its garbage in Leitchfield, and said, “If we can’t even pay that, what are we doing?”
Schott agreed and said the city must make certain it can pay its dump fees, as well as its employee(s) doing the work.
The commission reached a consensus that these changes should be made, and, because they are so substantial, another first reading of the ordinance will have to be held followed by a second and final reading.
Originally, the commission had sought to implement the increased garbage rates by March 1, but, with another first reading now required, the city is looking to implement the new rates effective April 1.
In other business, the city commission:
- Set Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day) as the official date for its new community spring event, entitled Clarkson Park Spring Fest. The all-day event will serve as a fundraiser for the Clarkson city park.
- Heard requests from Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith for Axon body cameras for his department, as well as hard-wired GPS devices for all three Clarkson police cruisers. No action was taken on either matter Monday to allow time for officials to gather more information about costs and potential grant funding that may be obtained.
- Approved a resolution pertaining to the city’s allocation of its Discretionary Road funding from the state in the amount of $97,418 to resurface Laura Lane, Lee Avenue, and Leslie Court.
- Heard a request for funding from City Commissioner Michael Anderson to install a pollinator garden in the city park. The city commission voted to authorize the use of up to $300 for plants, mulch, and fertilizer for the project. Additionally, Anderson said the targeted dedication for the pollinator garden has been set for June 3 to coincide with the Grayson County Public Trails Association’s National Trails Day celebration, which will also be held in the city park.
- Approved a proclamation declaring March 2 as Read Across America Day in Clarkson.
- Was informed that Clarkson’s spring clean-up event will be held April 3-6 (Monday through Thursday), and that the Clarkson Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 1 with a back-up date of April 8 in the case of inclement weather.
