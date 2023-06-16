The city of Clarkson on Monday adopted its operating budget for the coming fiscal year.
During its regular June meeting on Monday evening, the Clarkson City Commission held the second and final reading of its Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget ordinance.
The budget projects that, between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, Clarkson’s general fund will earn $850,200 and spend $760,614.44; its sewer fund will earn $609,936.85 and spend $342,690.16; its municipal road fund will earn $252,917.52 and spend $248,613.27; and its parks & recreation fund will earn $85,000 and spend $55,000.
After discussion, the commission voted to adopt the ordinance as presented.
In other business, the city commission:
- Approved the second and final reading of Clarkson’s amended Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget ordinance.
- Held the first reading of an ordinance setting the city’s sewer tap fee at $300 for each new residential dwelling unit/user or business that desires to be connected to the Clarkson public sewer system. This fee is in addition to any deposit associated with sewer services.
- Voted to advertise for the position of a part-time police officer and take applications until the position has been filled.
- Voted to proclaim the week of June 18-24 as Bicycle Safety Week in the city of Clarkson.
- Was informed that a Food Truck Crawl and Battle of the Bands will be held on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until dark.
