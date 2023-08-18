The city of Clarkson is planning to further update its sewer ordinance following Monday’s Clarkson City Commission meeting.
Following a recent meeting between Clarkson officials, Water Quality Specialist Robin Strader (of the Leitchfield Wastewater Treatment Plant), and Louisville, Kentucky-based engineer Dave Derrick, it was determined that Clarkson’s current $300 fee for tapping into its sewer system is too low, according to Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson.
Additionally, officials said that the Clarkson sewer plant is exceeding the daily capacity for which it was designed — among other issues — and, as a result, has become non-compliant with state requirements and needs updates. Officials said the plant was designed for 50,000 gallons per day but typically processes about 100,000 gallons per day.
Because of this non-compliance, the state Energy and Environmental Cabinet has placed the city on a sewer tap ban, meaning any request to tap into the city’s sewer system must first be approved by the state.
The city commission was unable Monday to take action on updating the sewer plant because they are awaiting the price quote from the engineer for the project; however, commissioners and the mayor came to a consensus that the fee for tapping into the city’s sewer system — referred to by ordinance as the sewer impact fee — needed to be raised.
“Sewer is one of the main things you have to have,” Henderson said.
Officials said that, depending on the size of the line, Leitchfield charges $500 to $800 to tap into its sewer system.
After discussion, Clarkson officials decided to amend the sewer ordinance to increase the sewer impact fee to $1,300. Before the increased fee goes into effect, the commission will hold two readings of the amended sewer ordinance.
In other business, the city commission:
- Voted to apply for Grayson County Healthcare Foundation grants to upgrade the city soccer field and walking trail.
- Approved proclamations naming Sept. 25-Oct. 1 Pollinator Week and the month of September City Government Month in the city of Clarkson.
- Voted to add Alisha Manion to the Clarkson Park Committee.
- Voted to purchase a welder and safety equipment at a cost of up to $1,500 to repair city dumpsters.
- Was informed that the city’s next blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
- Was informed that Clarkson will have fall soccer sign-ups through the end of August.
