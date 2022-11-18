Clarkson is gearing up to host its inaugural Christmas in the Park next month.
With the many upgrades and improvements made to Clarkson City Park, the Clarkson City Commission was informed during its regular meeting Monday that the city will host the lighting ceremony for its first ever Christmas in the Park display on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Weather permitting, the event will be held at the city park, and around 80 students from Clarkson Elementary School’s choir are expected to perform, according to Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson.
Refreshments will be served, and a visit from Santa Claus himself is planned for the event, as well.
Nearly 10 holiday-themed displays had been reserved for Clarkson’s Christmas in the Park as of Monday, Clarkson City Clerk Scotty Gore said.
City officials are encouraging community members to make plans to attend. In the event of inclement weather, Clarkson’s Christmas lighting ceremony will be held inside Clarkson City Hall and Community Center.
In other business
- The city commission held a moment of silence in memory of late City Commissioner Bob Vincent.
- Henderson said Clarkson received a $1,000 donation from area resident Billie Campbell to be paid on the city’s principal balance on the Clarkson city hall and community center building, which is $195,000.
