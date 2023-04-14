As part of its effort to rejuvenate and improve its city park, Clarkson is gearing up to host the inaugural Clarkson Park Springfest next Saturday, April 22.
The event, set to begin at 8 a.m. at Clarkson City Park (700 Old Leitchfield Rd.), will feature activities, including crafts, vendor and food booths, balloons, kids games, bouncy houses, a photo booth, a 5K run and walk, live music, and a disc golf tournament.
The festival is set to run until at least 4 p.m., and officials hope to make it an annual event moving forward. Volunteers are being sought to assist with running it as well.
For information about Clarkson Park Springfest, call Clarkson City Hall at 270-242-6997 or visit cityofclarkson.com or the City of Clarkson, Kentucky Facebook page.
The Springfest will serve as a fundraiser to help grow the park, and is being organized by the newly formed Park Fundraising Committee, which consists of Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson, City Commissioner Michael Anderson, City Clerk Scotty Gore, Debbie Webb, Kevin Johnston, Brad Harrison, Cathy Shultz, Jennifer Henderson, Stacey Ashlock, and RJ Ashlock.
According to Mayor Henderson, Clarkson purchased the Renfrow property across the street from the playground and ball field and is raising funds to renovate the building located there. Jennifer Henderson sponsored this building with a $5,000 donation in memory of her father, after whom the building will be renamed the William Walker building.
“We have a park committee that has worked diligently to raise money,” Mayor Henderson said. “We have raised over $20,000 so far.”
With the $20,000 raised, Clarkson has enough money to do the insulation and metal work inside the building, according to Mayor Henderson, who added that, after the building is renovated, the city intends to rent it out for family gatherings, picnics, weddings, showers, etc.
“I think it will work well,” she said.
In other Clarkson business, the city commission on Monday:
- Passed a motion to appoint a committee to conduct interviews for outgoing Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith’s replacement. The committee will consist of Mayor Henderson, City Commissioner Rick Hussel, and Meredith.
- Approved a proclamation declaring Sunday, April 23 to be Clarkson Founders Day.
- Approved a resolution adopting the Lincoln Trail Area Development District Hazardous Mitigation 2022 Plan Update.
- Entered into executive session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken.
- Was informed that the Clarkson Fire Department will host a truck and tractor pull this Saturday at the Grayson County Fairgrounds to raise money for the Crusade for Children. Gates open at 2 p.m., registration closes 4:30 p.m., and the start time is 5 p.m. Admission is $10, while kids aged 8 and under get in free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.